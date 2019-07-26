VIDEO: ANGRY BIRDS MOVIE 2 Hatchling Voices Announced

The adorable Hatchlings of Sony Pictures Animation's and Rovio's The Angry Birds Movie 2 are being voiced by Brooklynn Prince (The Florida Project), JoJo Siwa, Genesis Tennon, Alma Varsano, Faith Urban and Sunday Urban, Sony Pictures announced today. The Hatchlings are the baby birds that have stolen everyone's hearts and have no intention of giving them back, and can be seen in action in a sneak peek clip from the film below!

They join an all-star cast that includes Jason Sudeikis, Josh Gad, Leslie Jones, Bill Hader, Rachel Bloom, Awkwafina, Sterling K. Brown, Eugenio Derbez, Danny McBride, Peter Dinklage, Pete Davidson, Zach Woods, Dove Cameron, Lil Rel Howery, Nicki Minaj and Beck Bennett.

In the film, out in theaters August 14, 2019, three Hatchlings voiced by Prince, Tennon and Varsano (Zoe, Vivi and Sam Sam) embark on their own epic story, and are now up to their own tricks! Their role-playing-game-gone-wrong launches them on an adorable adventure that will charm and delight the world. No hatchling is too small to dream big!





