VIDEO: AMC & SundanceTV Release Trailer for THE PREPPY MURDER: DEATH IN CENTRAL PARK

AMC and SundanceTV released today the haunting new trailer for upcoming true crime docuseries The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park. The five-part series simulcast over three consecutive nights, Wednesday, November 13th- Friday, November 15th at 9:00pm ET, reexamines one of the MOST INFAMOUS crimes in recent American history - the 1986 killing of Jennifer Levin at the hands of Robert Chambers.

Watch the trailer below!

The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park will expose evidence that was inadmissible in the trial and also examine the circumstances that made the story unfold the way it did: America's untamed ambition in the mid-1980s, the rarified lifestyle of New York's privileged prep school kids, sexism, elitism, an all-out tabloid media war that blamed the victim and an imperfect justice system.

The series is produced by Emmy® Award-winner Robert Friedman's Bungalow Media + Entertainment (Give, The Panama Papers) and directed by Ricki Stern and Annie Sundberg (directors of Reversing Roe, Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work).





