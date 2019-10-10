VIDEO: AMC & SundanceTV Release Trailer for THE PREPPY MURDER: DEATH IN CENTRAL PARK

Article Pixel Oct. 10, 2019  

AMC and SundanceTV released today the haunting new trailer for upcoming true crime docuseries The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park. The five-part series simulcast over three consecutive nights, Wednesday, November 13th- Friday, November 15th at 9:00pm ET, reexamines one of the MOST INFAMOUS crimes in recent American history - the 1986 killing of Jennifer Levin at the hands of Robert Chambers.

Watch the trailer below!

The Preppy Murder: Death in Central Park will expose evidence that was inadmissible in the trial and also examine the circumstances that made the story unfold the way it did: America's untamed ambition in the mid-1980s, the rarified lifestyle of New York's privileged prep school kids, sexism, elitism, an all-out tabloid media war that blamed the victim and an imperfect justice system.

The series is produced by Emmy® Award-winner Robert Friedman's Bungalow Media + Entertainment (Give, The Panama Papers) and directed by Ricki Stern and Annie Sundberg (directors of Reversing Roe, Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work).

VIDEO: AMC & SundanceTV Release Trailer for THE PREPPY MURDER: DEATH IN CENTRAL PARK
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles View More TV Stories

More Hot Stories For You

  • VIDEO: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Releases New Trailer
  • VIDEO: Original SATURDAY NIGHT FEVER Cast Discos Into Times Square to Celebrate 20th Anniversary!
  • VIDEO: Get a First Look at the Touring Cast of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL in Action
  • VIDEO: Megan Hilty and Jessie Mueller Talk PATSY & LORETTA on GMA