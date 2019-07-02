VIDEO: AMC Releases Trailer for THE TERROR: INFAMY

AMC has released an all new trailer in anticipation of the upcoming Ridley Scott-produced anthology series, "The Terror: Infamy," premiering Monday, August 12 at 9:00 p.m. ET/8:00 p.m. CT.

Watch the trailer below!

Featuring a cast and crew with deep-rooted connections to WWII, the internment of Japanese Americans and the aftermath in Hiroshima, "The Terror: Infamy"centers on a series of bizarre deaths that haunt a Japanese American community, and a young man's journey to understand and combat the malevolent entity responsible. "The Terror: Infamy" is co-created and executive produced by Alexander Woo ("True Blood") and Max Borenstein ("Kong: Skull Island," "Godzilla"). Woo also serves as showrunner.

The series stars Derek Mio as Chester Nakayama; Kiki Sukezane (Lost in Space) as Yuko, a mysterious woman from Chester's past; Cristina Rodlo (Miss Bala) as Luz, Chester's secret girlfriend; Shingo Usami (Unbroken) as Henry Nakayama, Chester's father; Naoko Mori (Everest) as Asako Nakayama, Chester's mother; Miki Ishikawa (9-1-1) as Amy, a Nakayama family friend; and renowned actor, producer, author and activist George Takei (Star Trek) as Yamato-san, a community elder and former fishing captain. Takei also serves as a consultant.

"The Terror: Infamy" is an AMC Studios production produced by Scott Free, Emaj Productions and Entertainment 360. In addition to Woo and Borenstein, Ridley Scott, David W. Zucker, Alexandra Milchan, Scott Lambert, Guymon Casady and Jordan Sheehan also serve as executive producers.





