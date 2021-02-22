VIDEO: AFI Awards Celebrate LOVECRAFT COUNTRY

AFI AWARDS celebrates LOVECRAFT COUNTRY with brand new content featuring actress Jurnee Smollett and creator Misha Green. Smollett accepts the AFI AWARDS honor on behalf of the creative ensemble and introduces the show to the AFI Movie Club audience. Green takes the audience "Behind the Scene" of the opening scenes of the first episode and discusses how the horror drama is "reclaiming these spaces for people of color who had typically been left out."

Watch the "Behind the Scene" clip below!

"LOVECRAFT COUNTRY drives a wooden stake through the injustices of America's past. Misha Green's stylish serial pulses with the power of reclamation as it charts a distorted journey through the Jim Crow South reimagined through the haunting lens of horror. Heroism is embodied by Jurnee Smollett and Jonathan Majors, who stare down terrors from the past and beyond - and, ultimately, confront the harsh reality that, of all things that go bump in the night, nothing remains more monstrous than man." -The American Film Institute

The AFI AWARDS celebration is sponsored by Audi, a supporter of AFI programs for the past 17 years. To commemorate each of the AFI AWARDS recipients, Audi has created the AFI AWARDS Audi Scholarships initiative providing scholarships in the name of the honorees to women and BIPOC Fellows at the AFI Conservatory - for a total contribution of $250,000. Congratulations to Rayana Rasamee, Cinematography Fellow, recipient of the AFI AWARDS Audi Scholarship in the name of AFI AWARDS Honoree LOVECRAFT COUNTRY.