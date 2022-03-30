VIDEO: 1091 Pictures Debuts Trailer for Documentary VINYL NATION

From 1091 Pictures, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE) company, VINYL NATION is a documentary that digs into the resurgence of vinyl records, the diversification of vinyl fans and what this all means for America today.

Just in time for Record Store Day (April 23), VINYL NATION from co-directors Kevin Smokler and Christopher Boone will be available on Video on Demand April 19th. Check out the trailer below!

The vinyl record renaissance over the past decade has brought new fans to a classic format and transformed our idea of a record collector: younger, both male and female, multicultural. This same revival has made buying music more expensive, benefited established bands over independent artists and muddled the question of whether vinyl actually sounds better than other formats.

Vinyl Nation digs into the crates of the record resurgence IN SEARCH OF truths set in deep wax: Has the return of vinyl made music fandom more inclusive or divided? What does vinyl say about our past here in the present? How has the second life of vinyl changed how we hear music and how we listen to each other?

