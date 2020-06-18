VICE TV Celebrates Juneteenth with Special Programming

VICE TV is commemorating Juneteenth, an annual celebration representing the end of the slavery in the U.S. on June 19th, with dedicated content and programming to celebrate work created by, for, and about black talent and communities. The day also spotlights Black Americans talking about Black Joy and sounds from the streets of New York in an array of multi-platform interstitials.

VICE TV's Juneteenth salute features a wide range of black talent and stories about the black experience. Select highlights include:

VICE News' Losing Ground with VICE News correspondent Alzo Slade who takes viewers to the Southern United States to explore the vulnerability many black land owners face as they try to retain their piece of the American dream. (10 PM ET/PT)

VICE News will also debut the special Say Her Name, the story of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year old EMT who was shot and killed during a "no-knock" search warrant. Reporter Roberto Ferdman interviews Breonna's mother and reports on the status of the officers who killed her. (10:30 PM ET/PT)

The series BLACK MARKET with acclaimed actor Michael K. Williams, which takes an unprecedented look into the lives of people who work in underworld economies.

(5 PM ET/PT)

Last Chance High, which spotlights staff struggling to keep students in school and off the streets at Chicago's last therapeutic academy. (10 AM ET/PT)

Hit recording artists Chief Keef, Young M.A, Dej Loaf and Mobb Deep's Prodigy sit down with Dr. Siri Sat Nam on THE THERAPIST to process their biggest traumas and fears through self-discovery and meditation. (8 AM ET/PT)

On a more festive note, MOST EXPENSIVEST airs with Grammy-award winning rapper

2 Chainz's taking a celebratory deep dive into the culture of excess. (2 PM ET/PT)

Related Articles View More TV Stories