Universal's THE INVISIBLE MAN Heads to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD

THE INVISIBLE MAN, an intense, modern-day psychological thriller, becomes available to own for the first time on Digital May 12, 2020 and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray™ and DVD on May 26, 2020 from Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. From iconic producer Jason Blum (Halloween, Split, Get Out, Us) and director Leigh Whannel (Saw, Insidious, Upgrade), this psychological thriller modernizes Universal's shapeshifting, classic monster against a backdrop of an empowered woman facing her tormentor. "A cutting, contemporary work of socially conscious horror" (Peter Travers, Rolling Stone), THE INVISIBLE MAN comes home with never-before-seen bonus content.

THE INVISIBLE MAN follows a modern tale of obsession inspired by Universal's classic monster character. Cecilia Kass (Elisabeth Moss) slowly begins to rebuild her LIFE AFTER the death of her abusive ex-boyfriend (Oliver Jackson-Cohen). But before long, she begins to question whether or not he is truly gone. In addition to the feature, THE INVISIBLE MAN delivers up twenty minutes of exclusive bonus content, including a chance to better get acquainted with the film's leading actress: Elisabeth Moss, feature commentary with the writer/director and deleted scenes you won't want to miss.

Hailed as 'Certified Fresh' on Rotten Tomatoes with a score of 91%, THE INVISIBLE MAN stars two-time Emmy®-winner and two-time Golden Globe®-winner Elisabeth Moss (Us, "The Handmaid's Tale"). Accompanying Moss is SAG®-winner Aldris Hodge ("Black Mirror", Straight Outta Compton), Oliver Jackson-Cohen ("The Haunting of Hill House"), Storm Reid (Don't Let Go, "Euphoria"). The theatrical version of the film is currently available for early viewing on a wide variety of popular on-demand services as a premium rental offering.

BONUS FEATURES on BLU-RAYTM, 4K ULTRA HD and DVD:

DELETED SCENES

MOSS MANIFESTED - Elisabeth Moss describes the physical and emotional challenges she faced while portraying Cecilia, a woman whose truth is constantly questioned by those around her.

DIRECTOR'S JOURNEY WITH LEIGH WHANNELL - Director Leigh Whannell acts as TOUR GUIDE through principal photography, from day 1 to day 40.

THE PLAYERS - Filmmakers and cast provide an in-depth analysis of each character and how they interact with the unseen terror of THE INVISIBLE MAN.

TIMELESS TERROR - A behind the scenes look at how writer/director Leigh Whannell re-imagined this iconic character through the lens of modern technology and socially relatable themes.

FEATURE COMMENTARY WITH WRITER/DIRECTOR LEIGH WHANNELL

THE INVISIBLE MAN will be available on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-rayTM, DVD and Digital.

4K Ultra HD is the ultimate movie watching experience. 4K Ultra HD features the combination of 4K resolution for four times sharper picture than HD, the color brilliance of High Dynamic Range (HDR) with immersive audio delivering a multidimensional sound experience.

Blu-rayTM unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring 6X the picture resolution of DVD, exclusive extras and theater-quality surround sound.

Digital lets fans watch movies anywhere on their favorite devices. Users can instantly stream or download.

MOVIES ANYWHERE is the digital app that simplifies and enhances the digital movie collection and viewing experience by allowing consumers to access their favorite digital movies in one place when purchased or redeemed through participating digital retailers. Consumers can also redeem digital copy codes found in eligible Blu-rayTM and DVD disc packages from participating studios and stream or download them through Movies Anywhere. MOVIES ANYWHERE is only available in the United States. For more information, visit https://moviesanywhere.com.





