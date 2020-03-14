Universal Halts Live-Action Film Production Due to Coronavirus

According to Variety, Universal has halted production on all live action films due to fears regarding coronavirus. The films halted include "Jurassic World: Dominion," "Flint Strong" and the untitled Billy Eichner project.

The studio is expected to make a decision on when production will resume in the coming weeks.

The script for Jurassic World: Dominion is written by Colin Trevorrow with Emily Carmichael from a story by Derek Connolly. Trevorrow is executive producing with Steven Spielberg. Frank Marshall and Pat Crowley are producing.

The film stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, with Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill reprising their roles from 1993's original "Jurassic Park."

Flint Strong stars Ice Cube and Ryan Destiny with Rachel Morrison directing.

The sports drama is based on the 2015 boxing documentary "T-Rex," which follows Claressa "T-Rex" Shields (Destiny), a 17-year-old Flint, Michigan native who dreams of becoming the first woman in history to win an Olympic gold medal in boxing.

The untitled Billy Eichner movie was in pre-production with production about to begin this month. Nicholas Stoller is directing.

