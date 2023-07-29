UP HERE Canceled at Hulu After One Season

Thomas Kail ("Hamilton") directed and executive produced the series alongside Levenson, Sanchez-Witzel, Anderson-Lopez, Lopez, and Jennifer Todd.

According to various reports, Up Here, the musical television series starring Mae Whitman and Carlos Valdes, has been canceled by Hulu after one season.

The series, from Steven Levenson ("tick, tick...BOOM!"), Thomas Kail ("Hamilton"), Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez ("Frozen"), premiered on Friday, March 24 with all eight episodes.

A musical romantic comedy set in New York City in the waning days of 1999, following the extraordinary story of one ordinary couple, Lindsay and Miguel, as they fall in love and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves - and the treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears and fantasies that lives inside their heads.

The series also starred Katie Finneran, John Hodgman, Andréa Burns, Sophia Hammons, and Emilia Suárez, and featured Scott Porter, Emilia Suarez, Norm Lewis, Micaela Diamond, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Aisha Jackson.

"Up Here" is written by Steven Levenson ("tick, tick...BOOM!," "Dear Evan Hansen") and Danielle Sanchez-Witzel ("The Carmichael Show") with songwriting duo Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez ("Frozen," "WandaVision") writing original songs.

Thomas Kail ("Hamilton") directed and executive produced the series alongside Levenson, Sanchez-Witzel, Anderson-Lopez, Lopez, and Jennifer Todd. 20th Television serves as the production company alongside Kail's Old 320 Sycamore Productions.



