UFC Matches Will Temporarily Return To FX

Variety reports that UFC matches will impermanently return to FX.

ESPN has been showing preliminary fights on the channel and then moving to their subscription service for the main events.

"With a packed COLLEGE FOOTBALL schedule on Saturday Sept. 7, we're excited to have FX - added to the company in the recent 21st Century FOX deal - bring fans the preliminary bouts for UFC 242, while ESPN+ remains the home for the Pay-Per-View Main Event," said Paul Melvin, who works at ESPN+.

The report says that executives have no plans to return the UFC to FX on a regular basis, but viewership remained strong when they played a few matches on the channel. Fans have watched matches on this network for years.

ESPN will announce its further intentions Saturday evening, during a broadcast of the preliminary matches for "UFC 241."

Read the original story on Variety.





