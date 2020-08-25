Tyler Posey Stars in the Pandemic Thriller ALONE

Summer Spiro also stars.

Tyler Posey ("Teen Wolf") and Summer Spiro ("Westworld") star in the timely thriller Alone, self-isolating everywhere on Digital and On Demand October 16th and arriving on Blu-ray and DVD October 20th from Lionsgate. When a global pandemic hits, Aidan (Posey) barricades himself inside his apartment, but when his complex is overrun by "screamers," and with the world falling into chaos, he is left completely alone fighting for his life! Directed by Johnny Martin, the Alone Blu-ray and DVD will be available for the suggested retail prices of $21.99 and $19.98 respectively.

Watch the trailer below.

One morning, lonely surfer Aidan (Tyler Posey, "Teen Wolf") awakens to find that a global pandemic has turned most of humanity into bloodthirsty zombies. Just as he's ready to give up hope, Aidan spots his attractive neighbor Eva (Summer Spiro, "Westworld") across his apartment complex's courtyard, and soon the two become "socially distant" friends. Trying to find a way to rescue her, Aidan confronts an eccentric neighbor (Donald Sutherland, The Hunger Games series) who could be their salvation - or downfall.

