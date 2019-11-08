Tyler Perry Announces Two New Original Series for BET+

On the heels of BET's new original series, "Tyler Perry's The Oval" claiming the #1 spot as the new scripted series for general market P18-49, P2+ for ALL of cable TV,* Tyler Perry expands his content offerings with two new original series for the network's premium streaming service BET+, "Tyler Perry's Bruh" and "Tyler Perry's Ruthless." The first series to complete production, "Tyler Perry'sBruh," produced by Perry exclusively for BET+, examines the world of dating, career, and friendship in a present-day society for a group of 30-something-year-old college friends. The second series currently in production, "Tyler Perry's Ruthless," will serve as a spin-off to the popular linear series "Tyler Perry's The Oval." The new one-hour drama follows a young woman named Ruth into the dark underworld of a fanatical religious cult. "Tyler Perry's Bruh" and "Tyler Perry's Ruthless" are written, directed and executive produced by Tyler Perry. Michelle Sneed will also serve as Executive Producer of the series for Tyler Perry Studios.

"I'm so grateful for the millions of fans who have been watching the new shows on BET. And this is only the beginning. I'm excited to bring these two new dynamic series to the BET+ family and continue to tell stories of high stakes drama with emerging talent," said Tyler Perry.

"Our landmark partnership with Tyler Perry is off to a fantastic start with the breakout success of The Oval, the #1 new scripted series on cable, and Sistas," said Scott Mills, President of BET Networks "We're thrilled that Tyler has created these two exciting new series exclusively for our rapidly growing streaming service, BET+. Bruh and Ruthless will join BET+'s other hit original series, including Tracy Oliver's First Wives Club, Will Packet's Bigger and BET's American Gangster, and allow us to continue to super-serve our subscribers' demand for premium original African American content."

About "Tyler Perry's Bruh"

Starring Barry Brewer ("Games People Play")playing John Watts,Mahdi Cocci ("The Gifted")playing Tom Brooks, Phillip Mullings Jr. ("American Soul")playing Mike Alexander,Monti Washington ("Games People Play") playing Bill Frazier,Chandra Currelley ("Madea's Big Happy Family") playing Alice Watts,Candice Renee ("BODIED") playing Reginaand Alyssa Goss ("The Bobby Brown Story") playing Pamela, "Tyler Perry's Bruh," is a 30-minute original comedy premiering in 2020 on BET+. This group of "Bruhs" will unravel the stereotypes of African American men and manage to maintain their brother-like relationships, while finding love and fulfilling careers.#BruhTV

About "Tyler Perry's Ruthless"

"Tyler Perry's Ruthless" is a new one-hour drama premiering in 2020 on BET+. "Tyler Perry's Ruthless" is the riveting story of a young woman who becomes entangled in a scandalous cult of powerful sex crazed fanatics, who she must now play along with until she can find a way to free herself and her young daughter. Melissa L. Williams ("Tyler Perry's The Oval")as Ruth Truesdale,Matt Cedeño, ("Power")as The Highest,Lenny Thomas ("The Blacklist")as Dikhan, Yvonne Senat Jones ("The Bobby Brown Story")as Tally, Baadja-Lyne Odums ("This is us")as Marva,Jaime Callica ("Unreal")as Brian,Nirine S. Brown ("Wicked: The Musical")as Lynn,Blue Kimble ("Being Mary Jane")as Andrew, Stephanie Charles ("The Paynes")as Sarah,Herve Clermont ("One Life To Live")as Mack,Anthony Bless ("Tyler Perry's Sistas")as Malcolm Greenand Bobbi Baker James ("House of Payne")as Cynthia star in "Tyler Perry's Ruthless." Principal photography for "Tyler Perry's Ruthless" is underway at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. #RuthlessTV

The recently launched BET+ is the joint venture by BET Networks and Tyler Perry Studios that offers a deep and diverse lineup of content, aimed to super-serve lovers of Black stories.





