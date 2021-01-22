Tune In to New Episodes Of MADE FROM SCRATCH And STRUGGLE GOURMET on fuse

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jan. 22, 2021  

An all-new episode of Made From Scratch, the unscripted, weekly series from Fuse that features artists as they cook their favorite childhood dishes with family members who helped them rise to prominence on Tuesday, January 26 at 11:00 pm, ET/PT on FUSE.

Raveena and her brother Rav create classic Indian food as they reminisce on their childhood, family values, and inspirations.

Made From Scratch is the appetizing weekly series that serves up a candid look into the lives of our favorite artists as they prepare their most-loved childhood dishes with THE FAMILY who knows them best. Viewers get to go home with an artist and watch them participate as a loved one preps a favorite home-cooked meal that the artist has craved while on the road.

Recently featured artists include Mulatto, Anjelah Johnson, Trippie Redd and others. Grab a seat at the table as artists share their personal stories and the special meaning behind their menu.

An all-new episode of Struggle Gourmet, THE WEEKLY docu-series from Fuse that features chef Dariany Santana and a celebrity guest, as they talk about the artist's journey and the meals that brought them comfort through the hardest days of their struggle, on Tuesday, January 26 at 11:30 pm, ET/PT on FUSE.

Host Dariany Santana and comedian Kev On Stage explore the delicious, international flavor of fried rice.

Before they were successful, celebrities had to rely on 'struggle meals' just like everyone else. Now your favorite stars and host Dariany Santana cook up those basic dishes with extraordinary ingredients and then decide which version is better. On Struggle Gourmet, we don't just make fancy burgers and lavish donuts, we also explore the strange and exotic ingredients that elevate these dishes, and explore the local businesses, artisans and growers who curate them.

Previously featured artists include Polo G, Flo Milli, Rubi Rose and others.


