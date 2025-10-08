Tracklist Revealed for NOBODY WANTS THIS Season 2 Soundtrack

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On October 23, Netflix’s rom-com “Nobody Wants This” will return for its highly anticipated second season alongside a 19-song all-star soundtrack. The Season 2 Soundtrack will feature a powerhouse lineup of pop superstars, including Selena Gomez, Teddy Swims, country hitmakers like Kacey Musgraves, and alt-pop heavy-hitters like FINNEAS, Portugal. The Man, and more. Check out the complete tracklist below.

To create the musical accompaniment to the tale of unconventional romance between Joanne (a podcaster played by Kristen Bell) and Noah (a rabbi played by Adam Brody), the soundtrack’s producers assembled an selection of unreleased, original songs from artists from both The Core and Interscope, along with a number of outside labels.

Netflix’s official trailer for season two of “Nobody Wants This,” which dropped in September, features rising folk-pop singer/songwriter Cassandra Coleman’s “Bite My Tongue,” the first song released from Nobody Wants This Season 2: The Soundtrack. Listen to the song below.

Last week marked the premiere of the two latest singles from Nobody Wants This Season 2: The Soundtrack: “Dancing In The Smoke” by seven-time Grammy-nominated R&B star GIVĒON, and “Melodies” by chart-topping Irish singer/songwriter Dermot Kennedy. This Friday (10/10), the soundtrack’s rollout will continue with the release of “Your Girl” by alt-pop/rock artist Towa Bird (pre-save/pre-add HERE) and the “Palomino” by multiple Grammy- and Academy Award-winning artist/composer/producer FINNEAS (pre-save/pre-add HERE).

The first season of “Nobody Wants This” earned several nominations from the Primetime Emmy Awards (including Outstanding Comedy Series) and the Golden Globe Awards. Brody won a Critics’ Choice Television Award in the category of Best Actor in a Comedy Series. In addition, season one of “Nobody Wants This” garnered a nomination for Best Music Supervision – Television at the Hollywood Music in Media Awards.

Tracklist to Nobody Wants This Season 2: The Soundtrack

1. Selena Gomez – “In The Dark”

2. Teddy Swims – “You’ve Got Another Thing Coming”

3. Royel Otis – “Who’s Your Boyfriend (Acoustic)”

4. Chris Stapleton – “Heart Letting Go”

5. Kacey Musgraves – “If The World Burns Down”

6. Baylee Lynn – “That’s What I’ll Be”

7. FINNEAS – “Palomino”

8. Towa Bird – “Your Girl”

9. Alessia Cara – “My House”

10. Role Model – “Saddle Again”

11. Just Jayne – “Climate Change”

12. Ella Langley – “This Version Of Us”

13. BENEE – “What”

14. Portugal. The Man – “Reach You”

15. GIVĒON – “Dancing In The Smoke”

16. Dermot Kennedy – “Melodies”

17. Cuco – “Homesick”

18. Cassandra Coleman – “Bite My Tongue”

19. “Nobody Wants This” Score Suite

Photo credit: Netflix