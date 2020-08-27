Top-Rated Sitcom YOUNG SHELDON Joins Nick at Nite's Family Comedy Lineup in November

The series joins comedies like "Friends" and "George Lopez."

Nickelodeon today announced it is adding TV's number-one comedy series, Young Sheldon, to its Nick at Nite programming lineup this fall. Joining popular hit family comedies, including the Emmy(R)-winning series Friends, as well as George Lopez and Mom, YOUNG SHELDON will premiere on Nickelodeon's nighttime programming block in November, starting with the first three seasons (65 episodes), with latter seasons coming to Nick at Nite beginning fall 2021. Year to date, Nick at Nite ranks as cable's top network with Women 18-49 and is also currently delivering its highest share of Adults 18-49 since 2016.

In the single camera, half-hour comedy Young Sheldon, viewers get the chance to meet the iconic, eccentric and extraordinary Sheldon Cooper in childhood in East Texas, as the young once-in-a-generation mind (series star Iain Armitage) embarks on his innocent, awkward and hopeful journey toward the man he will become in The Big Bang Theory. In addition to Armitage, YOUNG SHELDON stars Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, and Raegan Revord, with Annie Potts and Jim Parsons, who narrates as THE VOICE of Sheldon. Created by Chuck Lorre & Steven Molaro, the series is produced by Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc., in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Created by Chuck Lorre (The Big Bang Theory, Mom, Mike & Molly) and Steven Molaro (The Big Bang Theory, The Class), YOUNG SHELDON is executive produced by Lorre, Molaro, Steve Holland, Jim Parsons and Todd Spiewak. Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, the hit comedy series is distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. International Television Distribution.

