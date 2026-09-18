Tom Cruise Says Taylor Swift Was 'Schooling' Him at Chiefs Game on Fallon
The actor also broke down a 10-minute monologue he filmed in a single take.
Tom Cruise recounted attending a Kansas City Chiefs game seated next to Taylor Swift, telling Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon that the pop star spent much of the game explaining the finer points of football to him. Cruise described her as essentially schooling him on the sport in real time, turning what could have been a simple celebrity sighting into an extended lesson from Swift.
Cruise also discussed his work on the film Digger, made with writer and director Alejandro González Iñárritu. He detailed the physical transformation the role required, including wearing a fat suit for the part, and talked through the experience of filming a 10-minute monologue in a single take, a demanding piece of continuous performance that anchored much of the conversation.
The two topics gave the appearance its shape: a lighthearted sports-world anecdote involving Swift paired with a more technical account of the acting challenge behind Digger. Cruise walked Fallon through what it took to sustain a lengthy unbroken take while in costume, offering insight into the preparation required for that kind of extended scene work.
Between the Chiefs game story and the Digger breakdown, Cruise gave viewers a sense of both his off-camera life at a high-profile sporting event and the demands of his latest on-screen role, rounding out a segment built around two distinctly different stories from his recent months.
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