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Taylor Swift Skips Emmys, Cheers Travis Kelce Alongside Tom Cruise

The pair were seen chatting and reacting to big plays together during the game.

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Taylor Swift opted out of the Primetime Emmys this year, choosing instead to attend the Kansas City Chiefs' home opener to support her husband, Travis Kelce, according to a TODAY segment covering the outing. The broadcast noted that Swift was joined at the game by a group of A-list attendees, including actor Tom Cruise.

Footage featured in the segment shows Swift and Cruise seated together, engaged in conversation and reacting as the game unfolded. The two were described as chatting and celebrating big plays throughout the matchup, giving fans a glimpse of an unexpected pairing in the stands.

The appearance comes as Swift continues to be a visible presence at Kelce's games since the two became a couple, with her attendance regularly drawing media attention regardless of other high-profile events happening the same night, such as this year's Emmys ceremony.

The TODAY segment focused squarely on the game-day moment, capturing the lighter, celebrity-watching angle of the Chiefs' season opener rather than any football analysis, with Swift and Cruise's interaction serving as the centerpiece of the clip.

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