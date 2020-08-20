Tim Daly, Paul Shaffer, Desmond Child, Siedah Garret, Judy Gold and More to Take Part in #RightToBearArts

The Creative Coalition's #RightToBearArts will take place on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 8PM ET.

The Creative Coalition, the nation's premier nonprofit advocating for the arts and entertainment industries, will host its quadrennial evening celebrating the arts during the weeks of the Democratic and Republican National Conventions. This season's #RightToBearArts evening brings together national leaders and influencers with several of America's greatest singers, songwriters, actors and comedians with national leaders and influencers for an intimate and interactive virtual experience.

Hosted by The Creative Coalition president, actor Tim Daly ("Madam Secretary") and The Creative Coalition CEO Robin Bronk, the evening will feature conversations, performances, and break-out rooms with Grammy Award-winner and Emmy-nominee Paul Shaffer ("The David Letterman Show"), Grammy Award-nominated songwriter Desmond Child ("Livin' On A Prayer," "Livin' La Vida Loca"), Oscar-nominated and Grammy Award-winning songwriter Siedah Garret ("Dreamgirls," "Man In The Mirror"), Emmy Award-winning comedian and bestselling author Judy Gold, and more special guests. The evening is produced by actor/producer Erich Bergen ("Madam Secretary," "Jersey Boys," "Saturday Night Seder").

#RightToBearArts will be taking place on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 8PM ET.

For more information visit: https://thecreativecoalition.org/the-virtual-independent-spirit-night/

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You