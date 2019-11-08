Thomas Rhett and Wells Fargo Team Up for a Special Performance at the AMAs

dick clark productions and ABC announced today a special "2019 American Music Awards" performance by COUNTRY MUSIC superstar Thomas Rhett. Thomas Rhett is teaming up with Wells Fargo to help raise awareness for its Holiday Food Bank benefiting Feeding America®, the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the U.S. Thomas Rhett joins previously announced performers Camila Cabello, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa and Lizzo, as well as Taylor Swift, the "2019 American Music Awards" Artist of the Decade award recipient. The "2019 American Music Awards" will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 24 at 8:00pm EST on ABC.



Wells Fargo is taking its ongoing charitable work with Feeding America to the next level and joining forces with the "2019 American Music Awards" to raise awareness for their efforts to help end hunger. This year, Thomas Rhett is joining the cause and will volunteer with Wells Fargo team members at a local food bank prior to his special performance on THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS stage.



This year marked the release of Thomas Rhett's fourth studio album Center Point Road which debuted atop the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart and made history earning the highest streaming debut for a country album ever, according to Nielsen Music. The follow up to his Grammy-nominated, Platinum-selling No. 1 album Life Changes that has surpassed one billion streams, Center Point Road is a return to Thomas Rhett's roots and connects fans to his past, weaving together autobiographical stories with familiar sounds that have propelled his meteoric career. The album's Platinum lead single, "Look What God Gave Her" was first introduced on SNL and recently soared to No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart, following a slew of RIAA-certified Platinum and Gold chart-toppers, bringing Thomas Rhett's No. 1 tally at Country radio to 13 as his "emotional epic" (Billboard) current Top 10 single "Remember You Young" continues its fast climb at radio. Thomas Rhett was named Country radio's most played artist of 2018, following a CMA Triple Play award for penning three No. 1 songs within a 12-month period, adding to his collection of trophies from the COUNTRY MUSIC Association, Academy of Country Music, Billboard Music Awards, CMT MUSIC AWARDS and more. For more information on new music and upcoming tour dates, visit ThomasRhett.com.



The AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS is where the world's biggest artists and Pop culture icons come together to honor idols, newcomers and record-breakers in the contemporary music scene. As the decade comes to a close, this year's show celebrates the past ten years with some of the best moments in music and live performances from the biggest names in the industry. From Pop and Rock, to Country, Hip Hop and beyond, it only happens here.



American Music Awards nominees are based on key fan interactions as reflected on Billboard.com, including streaming, album and digital song sales, radio airplay, social activity and touring. These measurements are tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including Nielsen Music and Next Big Sound, and reflect the time period of September 28, 2018 through September 26, 2019. THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS winners are voted entirely by fans.



Voting is open for all AMA categories. Fans can access the official voting ballot for THE AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS directly by visiting goo.gle/AMAsVote or by going to Google.com and using the search terms "AMAs Vote" or "[Nominee Name] AMAs Vote." Fans can submit up to 30 votes per category per day per Google account while voting is open. Voting will close on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at 11:59:59 p.m. PST.



The "2019 American Music Awards" is produced by dick clark productions. Barry Adelman and Mark Bracco are Executive Producers. Larry Klein is Producer.



For the latest AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS news, exclusive content and more, be sure to follow the AMAs on social and join the conversation by using the official hashtag for the show, #AMAs.

Photo Credit: Nathan Armstrong





Related Articles View More TV Stories