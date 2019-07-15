Thomas Lennon to Create, Write, Executive Produce and Star in WINOS for Quibi

Quibi announces a new series, Winos, starring Thomas Lennon.

After failing spectacularly in Silicon Valley, a misguided entrepreneur moves one valley over into wine country and tries to turn a run-down vineyard into a success. WINOS follows the antics of this rag-tag group of employees who have no business running a winery.

Winos is created, written by and executive produced by Lennon. Peter Principato for Artists First is also serving as an Executive Producer.

Thomas Lennon is a writer and actor from Oak Park, Illinois. He attended the Tisch School of the Arts at New York University, where he was a member of the influential sketch comedy group The State.

Lennon's on screen credits include Reno 911!, The Odd Couple, Transformers: Age of Extinction, The Dark Knight Rises, 17 Again, I Love You, Man, Bad Teacher, What to Expect When You're Expecting, How I Met Your Mother, Drunk History, The Santa Clarita Diet and LETHAL WEAPON amongst many more.

This year, Lennon debuted on the New York's Bestseller List with his recent children's book Ronan Boyle and the Bridge of Riddles.

Lennon is represented by Artists First, UTA, Jackoway Austen Tyerman Wertheimer Mandelbaum Morris Bernstein Trattner & Klein, and Rogers & Cowan.





