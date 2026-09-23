Third Couple Eliminated From DANCING WITH THE STARS After Viral Hits Night

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ABC News' Lara Spencer delivered the latest results from DANCING WITH THE STARS on GOOD MORNING AMERICA, reporting that a third couple has been eliminated from season 35. The recap followed a themed installment billed as Viral Hits Night, during which the competing stars performed routines built around internet-famous songs and moments before the votes were tallied and another pair was sent home.

The elimination marks the third consecutive week that GOOD MORNING AMERICA has turned to its ABC News correspondents to break down the results for viewers who missed the live broadcast. Spencer's segment continued a pattern set by colleagues Sam Champion and Cameron Mathison, who have each taken turns covering the season's rehearsal prep and elimination news since the competition began.

With three couples now voted off, the season's remaining competitors face a shrinking field as the ballroom competition progresses week to week. The Viral Hits Night theme gave the cast material drawn from trending online moments, a format shift from earlier weeks that had focused on premiere-night performances and an all-female ballroom lineup.

The result follows the second elimination of season 35, which GOOD MORNING AMERICA covered after a night dedicated to the show's female competitors.

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