Theo James on THE GENTLEMEN Season 2 and His Days as a Folk Singer

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Theo James returned to the second season of "The Gentlemen" and opened up about the overlap between himself and his character during a stop on LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK. The actor sat down with hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos for a wide-ranging conversation that moved between his current television work and an unexpected chapter from his past.

In the first clip, James discusses season two of "The Gentlemen" and breaks down what aspects of his own personality he brings to the role. The conversation gives viewers a sense of how much of the character is drawn from James himself versus built from scratch for the series.

The second appearance takes a sharp turn away from the show entirely, with James recalling his time singing in a folk band before his acting career took off. He walks through how his first performance went, offering a candid look at an early creative pursuit far removed from the polished world of prestige television.

Taken together, the two segments give a fuller picture of James beyond his current project, pairing a look at his approach to a high-profile role with a lighter, more personal story about starting out as a performer in a completely different medium.

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