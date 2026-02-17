The Wiggles to Embark on World Tour; Signs with Universal Music Group

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Wiggles, the popular children’s entertainment group, have partnered with Universal Music Group (UMG) in an attempt to amplify their outreach worldwide, and continue development of new recording projects, expanded digital content and integrated campaigns. In the U.S., The Wiggles will be released by Republic Records: Kids & Family.

“The Wiggles have built an extraordinary creative legacy in children’s entertainment. We see strong potential to continue growing The Wiggles brand globally, while staying true to what has also made them so beloved for more than 35 years. We’re thrilled to welcome them into the Universal Music family,” added Andrew Kronfeld, Executive Vice President, International and Label and Artist Ventures, Universal Music Group.

Looking ahead, The Wiggles are gearing up to embark on a global run of tour dates, including sold-out shows from March through August across the UK, US and Canada. The Tree of Wisdom Spectacular Tour will bring their world-class live performances to audiences across major markets and feature performances at New York’s Beacon Theatre, Philadelphia’s Miller Theatre, Boston’s Wang Theatre, Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Centre, Charlotte’s Ovens Auditorium and many more. The full list of tour dates can be found below; tickets can be purchased here.

Since forming in 1991, the colorful combo has garnered over 30 million album and DVD sales, 4 billion global music streams, 6 billion YouTube views and has recently surpassed 10 million YouTube subscribers. In recognition of the group’s ongoing popularity, The Wiggles have also been crowned Australia’s #1 Local Artist on Spotify for the past three years (2025, 2024, 2023).

In the early 2000s, the group experienced rapid international growth through television, home video and touring across the US, UK, New Zealand and Hong Kong, with their videos gaining major traction on Disney Channel’s Playhouse Disney. In 2001, The Wiggles toured the US during the weeks following September 11, forging a particularly strong bond with American families.

Their momentum continued with the release of ‘Wiggly Safari’ in 2002, featuring guest appearances from Steve Irwin and his family including Terri and Bindi and reached a historic peak in 2003 when The Wiggles performed 12 consecutive sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden in New York City. That same year, on November 1, New York City officially declared ‘Wiggles Day’ in honour of their global contribution to children’s entertainment.

This new partnership with Universal Music Group builds on a long-standing relationship with ABC Music, which has served as the group’s record label since 1991. During this time, The Wiggles earned 18 ARIA Awards, including induction into the ARIA Hall of Fame and received the Ted Albert Award for Outstanding Services to Australian Music.

Since expanding to an eight-member lineup in 2021, the cast now includes Anthony and Lucia (Blue Wiggles), Simon and Caterina (Red Wiggles), Tsehay and Evie (Yellow Wiggles) and Lachy and John (Purple Wiggles).

In addition to the core cast, The Wiggles’ friends include characters such as Dorothy the Dinosaur, Wags the Dog, Henry the Octopus and Captain Feathersword, as well as the viral internet sensation, The Tree of Wisdom.

The Wiggles Tree of Wisdom Spectacular World Tour

March 28 - London, UK - ICC Auditorium ExCeL

March 29 - London, UK - ICC Auditorium ExCeL

March 30 - Birmingham, UK - Symphony Hall

March 31 - Nottingham, UK - Royal Concert Hall

April 1 - Liverpool, UK - M&S Bank Arena

April 2 - Manchester, UK - O2 Apollo

April 4 - Newcastle, UK - Utilita Arena

April 6 - Edinburgh, UK - Usher Hall

April 7 - Glasgow, UK - SEC Armadillo

April 9 - Cardiff, UK - Utilita Arena

August 12 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

August 13 - Jacksonville, FL - Moran Theatre at JCPAC

August 15 - Macon, GA - Macon City Auditorium

August 16 - Atlanta, GA - Cobb Energy Centre

August 17 - Charlotte, NC - Ovens Auditorium

August 18 - Tysons, VA - Capital One Hall

August 19 - Hershey, PA - Hershey Theatre

August 20 - Philadelphia, PA - Miller Theatre

August 22 - New York, NY - Beacon Theatre

August 23 - Montclair, NJ - Wellmont Theatre

August 24 - Boston, MA - Wang Theatre

August 26 - Ottawa, ON - TD Place Arena

August 29 - Toronto, ON - Meridian Hall

Photo Credit: Courtesy of The Wiggles