The Wiggles Collaborate with Dolly Parton on New Country Album

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For the first time ever, The Wiggles have teamed up with Global Superstar Dolly Parton to make history with a groundbreaking double single release. This glittering and unexpected collaboration is set to bring joy, learning, and flair to families worldwide.

Parton and the world’s most beloved children's group have teamed up to unveil an unforgettable new collaboration -‘Friends!’ - a heartfelt tune penned by Dolly herself. ‘Friends’ is a toe-tapping single about kindness, community and lifelong friendship - an instant classic that kids and grown-ups alike will treasure for years to come.

The fun doesn’t stop there, with Dolly’s iconic hit ‘9 to 5’ reimagined by The Wiggles as ‘Counting 1 to 5’, adding a fun, fresh and educational twist to one of Dolly’s signature tunes. Dolly Parton shares, “Well, I just wiggled my way out into the Wiggles’ world! I had so much fun being a part of this project, and I hope you enjoy it as much as we have.” Both ‘Friends!’ and ‘Counting 1 to 5’ are available to stream now, leading up to the highly anticipated new album release, ‘Wiggle Up, Giddy Up!’ on 7th March.

This new country album by The Wiggles also includes another original song featuring Dolly’s vocals called ‘We Will Always Be Friends’, as well as The Wiggles’ tender cover of Dolly Parton’s ‘Love is Like a Butterfly’.

Other not-to-be-missed collaborations on the star-studded album include Lainey Wilson, Orville Peck, Dasha, Morgan Evans, Jackson Dean, Kaylee Bell, MacKenzie Porter, Troy Cassar-Daley, The Wolfe Brothers, Travis Collins, Lucky Oceans, and the late, great Slim Dusty.

As Australia’s #1 Local Artist on Spotify, The Wiggles are taking their music across the globe this year. Their Bouncing Balls International Tour will bring The Wiggles’ signature fun and energy to audiences across Australia, the UK, USA, and Canada from March 2025.

About The Wiggles

For over three decades, The Wiggles, the world's most popular children’s entertainment group, have educated, entertained and enriched the lives of millions of pre-schoolers (and their parents) across the globe. Today, generations of fans that grew up watching The Wiggles are sharing their love of the band with their own children. With over 3 billion music streams, 5 billion views on YouTube, 30 million album and DVDs sales, and over 8 million books sold globally, The Wiggles continue to dominate the preschool entertainment scene.

Their live shows annually sell out to audiences on three continents, and their video content is seen in over 190 countries worldwide. The popularity of The Wiggles extends to high-profile fans internationally with Khloe Kardashian recently sharing multiple Instagram stories with her 305 million followers. The Wiggles’ ability to resonate across generations and cultures ensures their lasting impact on children’s entertainment for years to come.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Dolly Parton and The Wiggles

Comments