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‘The Swan’ Contestants Revisit Show 20 Years Later

The pair reflect on the reality competition in a documentary revisiting the show's legacy.

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Kristy Garza and Kari Bravata, two contestants from the 2004 reality series "The Swan," appeared on Good Morning America to discuss their experiences on the show two decades after it originally aired. The conversation centered on a new documentary, "Inside 'The Swan: Behind the Mirror,'" in which both women share their perspectives on the competition.

"The Swan" originally aired in 2004 as a reality series. Garza and Bravata's appearance marked a rare public revisiting of their time on the show, offering an update on how they view the experience now compared to when it first aired.

The documentary, "Inside 'The Swan: Behind the Mirror,'" serves as the vehicle for the pair's renewed reflections, with the Good Morning America segment built around their comments tied to the project.

Garza and Bravata used the appearance to speak directly about what participating in the series meant to them looking back, giving viewers a firsthand account from two of the original contestants rather than an outside retrospective.

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