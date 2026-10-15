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Chandra Wilson Discusses New Season of GREY'S ANATOMY

The actress has portrayed Dr. Miranda Bailey on the medical drama since it premiered in 2005.

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Chandra Wilson appeared on Good Morning America to discuss the new season of GREY'S ANATOMY, the long-running medical drama in which she has starred since its premiere. The segment focused on what viewers can expect as the show continues into its latest run.

Wilson has played Dr. Miranda Bailey on GREY'S ANATOMY since the series began airing in 2005, making the role one she has sustained across the show's entire run. Her appearance on GMA follows a separate sit-down on THE VIEW, where she reflected on 23 seasons playing the character and spoke about the significance of portraying a Black woman working as a doctor on television.

The GMA conversation centered on the new season of GREY'S ANATOMY rather than outside projects, giving viewers an update directly tied to Wilson's ongoing work on the series.

Wilson's recent media appearances have repeatedly returned to her tenure on the show. In her appearance on THE VIEW, she discussed the weight of representation tied to Dr. Bailey and what the role has meant to her over the course of the show's more than two-decade history.

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