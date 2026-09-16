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THE SWAN Cast And Producers Revisit The Reality Show's Legacy In New Hulu Trailer

Participants and producers look back on the show that reshaped reality television.

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Hulu has unveiled a trailer for THE SWAN: BEHIND THE MIRROR, a new project revisiting the women and producers who took part in the original 2004 reality series. The trailer brings those involved face to face with the legacy of what the streamer describes as one of television's most controversial social experiments.

The original series drew wide attention and debate for its format when it aired, and the new special gathers participants and producers to reflect on that period with the distance of time. The trailer signals a more reflective tone than the original show, with those featured confronting how the series was made and how it was received.

Rather than simply revisiting old footage, the project appears structured around candid conversation, giving the women who appeared on the original series and the producers behind it space to weigh in on what the show meant and how it has aged. The framing positions BEHIND THE MIRROR as an examination of the original series rather than a straightforward retrospective.

The trailer arrives on Hulu's YouTube channel as part of the streamer's rollout ahead of the special's release, giving audiences an early look at how directly the participants and producers address the show's reception and its place in reality television history.

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