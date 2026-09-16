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THE SWAN: BEHIND THE MIRROR to Premiere on Hulu

Director Erin Lee Carr examines the lasting legacy of the 2004 reality show through candid interviews with women and producers who participated in the cultural phenomenon

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THE SWAN: BEHIND THE MIRROR to Premiere on Hulu

Hulu has released the official trailer and key art for its documentary 'The Swan: Behind the Mirror,' from director Erin Lee Carr.

'The Swan: Behind the Mirror' premieres on September 29 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+ for bundle subscribers in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.

Synopsis

In 2004, everyday women were promised the chance to become 'Swans' through dramatic cosmetic surgery and physical transformation. More than twenty years after 'The Swan' became one of reality television's most controversial shows, the women who went under the knife and the producers behind the show sit down to reflect on what really happened behind the scenes. Through candid interviews and unprecedented access, they revisit the experience that changed their lives and the cultural phenomenon they helped create. As television, beauty standards, and society have evolved, the film explores the show's lasting legacy through the people who lived it, revealing the complicated human stories behind one of reality TV's most talked-about experiments.

Credits

'The Swan: Behind the Mirror' was directed and produced by Erin Lee Carr. Additional producers include Rachel Bozich, and Cheryl Hockney for Expectation. Colin Barr is an executive producer for Expectation.

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