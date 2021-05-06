The Rogers Foundation Taps Entertainment Exec Kip Kelly as Founding Creative Director

Southern Nevada's premier champion of arts and education, The Rogers Foundation, has named entertainment executive Kip Kelly as Founding Creative Director for a first-of-its-kind independent film house and theater breaking ground in downtown Las Vegas this fall. With more details about the intriguing venue to be announced soon, in this role Kelly will be immersed in the project's development and oversee everything from programming to operations.

"Kip's breadth of knowledge and entertainment experience combined with his unbridled enthusiasm for creative collaboration make him the perfect choice to shepherd the vision for this project," said Beverly Rogers, Chairman of the Board of The Rogers Foundation and driving force behind the new theater.

Kelly brings nearly 20 years of entertainment and marketing experience in Phoenix and Las Vegas to his new position as Founding Creative Director. Previously, he was Director of Entertainment and Communications for Downtown GRAND HOTEL & Casino where he produced the property's first-ever showroom, developed its only ticketed live entertainment program and curated record-breaking performance partnerships with Life is Beautiful Music Festival, Punk Rock Bowling Music Festival, and various headlining shows. Most recently, he served as marketing consultant for Universal Music Group, where he led national marketing and radio campaigns for their west coast roster of artists.

Earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts in music business and a Master of Science degree in entertainment business, Kelly has devoted his professional life to the world of entertainment and events and has a demonstrated track record of success in cultivating new relationships and developing creative experiential strategies and programs in the world of nightlife, live entertainment, performance and event production.

"For years, The Rogers Foundation has been a powerful advocate in supporting arts and culture in Las Vegas," said Kelly. "It's an honor to join this board of visionaries and help build their next big idea from the ground up. Thank you, Beverly Rogers, for the golden ticket, and thank you Rory Reid for the executive trust."

Additional information about the new theater will be REVEALED soon.