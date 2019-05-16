The Paley Center for Media Announces Programs Celebrating WorldPride NYC

This June New York City will host WorldPride. This special celebration has extra significance as 2019 also marks the fiftieth anniversary of the Stonewall riots, which would usher in a new sense of freedom for the LGBTQ+ community both politically and socially. To commemorate the occasion, the Paley Center will host a PaleyLive program Living Out Loud in Late Night: Celebrating 10 Years of WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE with Andy Cohen on June 20 at 7:00 pm and screenings celebrating the LGBTQ+ community. This exciting schedule of programming continues the Paley Center's commitment to shining a spotlight on the LGBTQ+ community, which started with The Paley Honors: Tribute to LGBTQ+ Achievements in Television on the Occasion of the 50th Anniversary of Stonewall held in New York on May 15.

"We're so proud to honor the LGBTQ+ community with these special programs during WorldPride month," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "Andy Cohen is one of the most entertaining voices on television today and we're thrilled to welcome him to the Paley Center for the first time, as well as feature special screenings from our renowned Paley Archive."

This year marks the tenth anniversary of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. As Paley celebrates WorldPride, this program is a perfect opportunity to not only celebrate the milestone anniversary of this wildly popular late-night show hosted by an openly gay man, but also salute Andy for his groundbreaking achievements in leading LGBTQ+ open conversation on live television every day, and developing programming that appeals to the LGBTQ+ community. Join us for a conversation with Andy Cohen, host and executive producer of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen and executive producer Deirdre Connolly, as they discuss their experience working on the only live show in late night! Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen is consistently making headlines with bold interviews viewers don't see anywhere else. The Bravo Clubhouse has become a nightly destination for some of the biggest names in Pop culture, who stop by for a signaturectail and stay for the candid conversation. Whether "Pleading the Fifth" or "Opening The Vault," countless memorable moments have been revealed as host Andy Cohen continues to go there-challenging both celebrities and Bravolebrities on the only truly live show in late-night television.

"I'm looking forward to taking part in a lively and entertaining discussion at the Paley Center," said Andy Cohen. "I'm especially honored to take part in this program during WorldPride NYC."

The Paley Center's celebration of WorldPride continues with screenings from the Paley Archive that feature a comprehensive look at how the LGBTQ+ community has made THE JOURNEY from invisibility to mainstream prominence on television over the past fifty-plus years. Visitors can watch rare TV dramas from the 1960s and '70s that touched on LGBTQ+ themes, plus sitcoms and other shows that have broken ground in the media. Screenings will take place each weekend starting at 12:15pm and are free and open to the public.

Tickets for Living Out Loud in Late Night: Celebrating 10 Years of WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE with Andy Cohen will go on sale May 16 at noon to Paley Center Supporting and Patron Members. Tickets then go on sale to Paley Center Individual Members May 17 at noon, and to the general public on May 18 at noon. For more information on how to purchase tickets to the June 20 PaleyLive event and for a schedule of screenings, please visit paleycenter.org





Related Articles View More TV Stories