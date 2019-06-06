The Paley Center Presents the New York Premiere of DESCENDANTS 3

The Paley Center for Media today announced that it will host the New York premiere of the Disney Channel Original Movie Descendants 3. Part of the PaleyLive Summer Season, the premiere will take place on Tuesday, July 30 at 5:30 pm and will be immediately followed by a discussion with members of the cast and creative team.

"Disney sets the gold standard when it comes to kids and family entertainment," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center President & CEO. "We're so proud to host the New York premiere of Disney Channel's Descendants 3 as part of our continued commitment to excellence in family entertainment."

Descendants 3 immerses viewers in never-before-seen parts of the Isle of the Lost and Auradon with grand sets, more elaborate costumes, new characters, and stand-out musical numbers. The story is a contemporary saga of good versus evil that centers around the teenage daughters and sons of Disney's MOST INFAMOUS villains - Mal, Evie, Carlos, and Jay, also known as the villain kids or VKs. The movie unfolds on "VK Day" as they cross the barrier and return to the Isle to bring four deserving Villain Kids to the coveted Auradon Prep, a place where they have a chance at success, happiness, and fulfillment. But Mal knows she must resolve to permanently close the barrier to the Isle, fearing that nemeses Uma and Hades will wreak vengeance on her new home, the idyllic kingdom now ruled by her beloved King Ben. Despite her decision, an unfathomable dark force still threatens the people of Auradon, and Mal and the VKs face their biggest challenge yet.

Immediately following the premiere will be a discussion with the cast and creative team including: Dove Cameron,"Mal"; Cameron Boyce, "Carlos"; Booboo Stewart, "Jay"; award-winning director, executive producer, and choreographer Kenny Ortega; and moderator Jessica Shaw, EW Morning Live, Sirius XM.

"We're thrilled to join the Paley Center for the New York premiere of Descendants 3," said Kenny Ortega. "I believe fans of the Descendants movies are in for a massive treat. We've put our hearts and everything we had into this movie, so get ready for this exciting evening as we present this special premiere and behind the scenes look at the latest chapter in the Descendants franchise. See you on The Isle!"

PaleyLive programs offer television fans the rare opportunity to engage with the cast and creative teams of their favorite programs in intimate settings at The Paley Center for Media in New York. All PaleyLive programs are selected by the Paley Center to not only expand society's understanding of the cultural, creative, and social significance of television, but also for their ability to educate and entertain the public.

Tickets go on sale to Paley Patron, Fellow, and Supporting Members on June 6; Individual Members on June 7; and to the general public on June 8. Special family packages will be available to all levels. The general public is strongly encouraged to sign up for Paley Center Membership as PaleyLive programs often sell out during the Member purchase period. For more information on tickets please visit paley.me/descendants3.





