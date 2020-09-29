The Paley Center Announces 14th Annual PALEYFEST

The Paley Center for Media announced today the start of its 14th annual PaleyFest Fall TV Previews.

The Paley Center for Media announced today the start of its 14th annual PaleyFest Fall TV Previews. The iconic festival celebrates some of the most anticipated new shows of the fall 2020 television season as well as returning favorites from major broadcast networks, cable television, and premium streaming services. Citi returns as the official card, and Verizon joins as the official sponsor. The cast and creative team conversations will be featured on Verizon's Yahoo Entertainment channel, starting on Friday, October 2, at 8:00 pm EST/5:00 pm PST, with additional programs premiering on Saturday, October 3, and Sunday, October 4. Citi cardmembers along with Paley Center Members can view the programs ahead of the general public starting today at 10:00 am EST/8:00 am PST. To learn more about the many benefits of Paley Membership including early access to the festival, please visit Paley Center Membership. For more information about the benefits of Citi Membership including information regarding early access to the programs featured, please visit citientertainment.com.

"We're thrilled to present this incredible lineup of programs that feature everything from comedy to drama, romance and intrigue, politics, and even space travel," said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO. "We are so fortunate to have the support of Citi, and to welcome Verizon, who will exclusively distribute the festival on their Yahoo Entertainment channel, ensuring that a global television audience will have the opportunity to view these entertaining and enlightening conversations with some of the most talented and creative names in television."

PaleyFest Fall TV Previews will include conversations with the cast and creative teams from: Alex Rider (IMDb TV), Away (Netflix), B Positive (CBS), Connecting (NBC), Clouds (Disney+), Emily in Paris (Netflix), Filthy Rich (Fox), Marvel's 616 (Disney+), Monsterland (Hulu), Moonbase 8 (SHOWTIME), Next (Fox), Soulmates (AMC), Transplant (NBC), Truth Seekers (Amazon Prime Video), The Walking Dead Universe (AMC), We Are Who We Are (HBO), and WILMORE (Peacock).

"Over the next two Sundays, we'll be giving fans the opportunity to explore every current corner of THE WALKING DEAD Universe on AMC; being able to get together with showrunners and actors who make it all possible, on the virtual Paley stage, is a perfect overture to the TWD symphony ahead," said Scott Gimple, Chief Content Officer of "The Walking Dead" Universe. "Being a part of PaleyFest is an opportunity to connect with the Most Amazing Fans in the World - of THE WALKING DEAD Universe and of television itself, and we couldn't be more thrilled to celebrate our return with an organization that knows how to celebrate TV."

"We are honored that Transplant is included in this year's PaleyFest Fall TV Previews," said series star Hamza Haq. "The show received such a warm and enthusiastic response from viewers when it premiered in Canada and we're thrilled American audiences are embracing us as well. We're looking forward to sharing what goes into making our show and bringing some fun behind-the-scenes info to our fans."

PaleyFest Fall TV Previews supports the Paley Center's many education initiatives including education workshops serving 10,000 youth annually, the Paley Impact series which features programs centered around today's most pressing social issues and the role of media in our society, and the continued preservation of the Paley Archive, featuring 160,000 historically significant television and radio programs.

View More TV Stories Related Articles