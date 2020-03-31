The MusiCares Relief Fund Receives Donations From Top Music Organizations, Charitable Foundations & MoreÂ 

Music industry association The Latin Recording Academy®; ticket marketplace StubHub; major music companies Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group; financial institution City National Bank; concert promotion, artist management, touring, and publishing company Bill Silva Entertainment; and charitable foundations and trusts including the William, Jeff, and Jennifer Gross Family Foundation, George Harrison's Material World Foundation, the Michael Jackson Estate, Alicia Keys and She Is The Music and Yoshiki Foundation America are the latest organizations that have made major contributions to the virus Relief Fund established by the Recording Academy® and its affiliated charitable organization MusiCares®.

The MusiCares virus Relief Fund was created to help music people affected by the pandemic due to the cancellation of income-generating music events and other industry work opportunities. Since the fund's establishment two weeks ago with initial seed donations of $1 million each by MusiCares and the Recording Academy, millions more have been raised with the support of numerous partners. However, more is needed to meet the demand.

"It's incredible to see how many within the music industry have continued to show support for virus Relief efforts," said Steve Boom, chair of MusiCares. "The impacts of this virus are very real, as many struggle to know where their next rent payment is coming from, or how next week's groceries are going to be paid for. Our fund is there to help meet those needs as much as it can, and every gesture of support counts."

"So many people in our community remain in desperate need and many are living day to day whether they are a gigging musician, sound engineer or event logistics person," said Harvey Mason jr., Chair and Interim President/CEO of the Recording Academy. "We are thrilled that so many in our community are coming forward to support each other and we are grateful for all the organizations who are standing in the gap for music people in need."

Beyond the initial donations, all Recording Academy Chapters have committed to fundraising in their local communities. Additionally, the Recording Academy appealed to Congress to further protect musicians, performers, songwriters, and studio professionals such as self-employed gig workers who are impacted by cancellations due to the ongoing pandemic. The stimulus package has since passed, and includes key provisions and protections that will benefit countless music industry professionals who are struggling in the wake of virus.

With the MusiCares virus Relief Fund, music industry professionals, including artists, production crews, technicians, and anyone impacted by the loss of income due to live music event cancelations, can apply for basic living assistance.

If you wish to support our efforts to assist music professionals in need, visit: www.grammy.com/musicares/virusrelieffund.

If you are a member of the music industry in need of assistance, visit: musicares.org

