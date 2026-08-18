The Linda Lindas Perform BURNING OUT on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

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The Linda Lindas took the stage on Jimmy Kimmel Live to perform their song Burning Out, giving the track a national television airing in front of the show's studio audience. The segment centered entirely on the performance, with the band delivering the song for viewers tuning into ABC's late-night program.

The appearance placed the band's music front and center, with no accompanying interview segment cutting into the performance. The focus stayed on the song itself, letting Burning Out carry the full weight of the segment as the band played it through for the crowd.

The performance fits into Jimmy Kimmel Live's regular practice of giving musical acts a slot to play a single song for the show's national audience, a format that has also featured other artists performing standalone tracks rather than sitting for extended conversation.

The clip adds to the show's lineup of musical spots that let performers reach viewers beyond their usual touring circuits, with The Linda Lindas using the Burning Out performance to put their sound in front of Kimmel's late-night audience.

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