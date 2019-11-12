The Highly Anticipated Streaming Service Disney+ Debuts Today

Disney+, the highly anticipated streaming service from The Walt Disney Company, launched today in the U.S., Canada, and The Netherlands. With nearly 500 films and 7,500 episodes of television from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, Disney+ is the exclusive home for some of the world's most beloved stories as well as a robust slate of original content ready to be discovered.

"The launch of Disney+ is a historic moment for our company that marks a new era of innovation and creativity," said Robert A. Iger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. "Disney+ provides an exceptional entertainment experience, showcasing our library of beloved movies, TV series and exclusive original content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic."

As part of the launch, the service premiered its first original series and films including "The Mandalorian," the epic first-ever live-action Star Wars series; "Lady and the Tramp," a live-action re-telling of the 1955 animated classic; "Noelle," an original holiday comedy film starring Anna Kendrick, "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," the all-new scripted series set at the real-life East High featured in the blockbuster film franchise; "The World According to Jeff Goldblum" docu-series from National Geographic; "Marvel's Hero Project," which celebrates extraordinary kids making a difference in their communities; "Encore!," executive produced by the multi-talented Kristen Bell; "The Imagineering Story" 6-part documentary from Emmy and Academy Award-nominated director Leslie Iwerks; short-form series "Pixar IRL" and "Disney Family Sundays;" and animated short film collections "SparkShorts" and "Forky Asks A Question" from Pixar Animation Studios.

Beginning November 15, most new episodes of each series will premiere on Fridays at 12:01 AM PT.

The Past, Present, and Future of Storytelling

The service provides viewers of all ages an unrivaled collection of new and library content from the world-class creators of The Walt Disney Company - the visionaries representing nearly a century of creativity from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more.

Beginning today, subscribers can enjoy:

● Timeless animated films from Walt Disney Animation Studios' Walt Disney Signature Collection, created or inspired by the imagination and legacy of Walt Disney - including "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," "Beauty and the Beast," "Pinocchio," "Bambi," "The Lion King," "Lady and The Tramp," "Peter Pan," "The Little Mermaid," "Cinderella" and more.

● Three of the four highest-grossing films of all time: "Avengers: Endgame," Avatar," and "Star Wars: The Force Awakens."

● Thirty seasons of the 11-time Emmy Award-winning series "The Simpsons."

● Hit films from Marvel Studios, including "Avengers: Endgame," as well as "Captain America: Civil War," "Guardians of the Galaxy," "The Avengers," "Iron Man 3," "Doctor Strange," "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2," "Captain Marvel," "Iron Man," "Thor: The Dark World," "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," "Iron Man 2," "Thor," "Avengers: Age of Ultron," "Captain America: The First Avenger," and "Ant-Man."

● Thousands of episodes from hit Disney Channel and Disney Junior series such as "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody," "Kim Possible," "Mickey Mouse Clubhouse," "PJ Masks," and "Jake and the Never Land Pirates" along with more than 100 Disney Channel Original Movies including "Descendants," "High School Musical," and "Camp Rock."

● 18 of Pixar Animation Studios' groundbreaking fan favorite movies including "Wall-E," "Up," "Monsters Inc.," "Finding Nemo," "The Incredibles," "Toy Story," "Inside Out" and "Brave," as well as all of Pixar's beloved theatrical shorts such as the Academy Award-winning "Bao" and "Sanjay's Super Team."

● Over 400 hours of content from National Geographic, including the critically-acclaimed and award-winning documentary "Free Solo" and the streaming debut of "Science Fair."

● All six of the original classic Star Wars films released between 1977-1999, in addition to recent blockbusters "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." By the end of 2020, the entire Skywalker saga will be available on the service.

● Marvel television series from the 1970s to present day including "X-Men," "Spider-Man," and "Marvel's Runaways."

Subscribers will also have access to a burgeoning collection of 4K Ultra HD films including the first seven Star Wars movies available for the first time in this format, along with "Hocus Pocus," "Who Framed Roger Rabbit," "Toy Story" 1-3, and more.

Best-in-Class Experience, Available Anywhere, Anytime

Disney+ offers subscribers high-quality and commercial-free viewing, up to four concurrent streams, unlimited downloads on up to ten devices, personalized recommendations, and the ability to set up to seven different profiles. Additionally, parents have the ability to set Kids Profiles that create an easy -to-navigate interface to access age-appropriate content.

Consumers can subscribe to Disney+ directly at DisneyPlus.com or via in-app purchase from the following partner platforms and devices (dependent on country):

● Amazon (Fire TV Devices, Fire TV Edition Smart TVs, and Fire Tablets)

● Apple (iPhone, iPad, iPod touch and Apple TV, and fully integrated with the Apple TV app; customers can subscribe to Disney+ via in-app purchase)

● Google (Android phones, Android TV devices, Google Chromecast and Chromecast built-in devices)

● LG Smart TVs with webOS

● Microsoft (Xbox One)

● Samsung Smart TVs

● Sony / Sony Interactive Entertainment (all Android based Sony TVs and PlayStation®4)

● Roku (Roku® streaming players and Roku TV™ models)

For a full list of supported devices visit here.





