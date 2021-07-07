The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS Set to Take Place on Sept. 17

The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) TODAY announced it will host The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS fundraising gala on September 17, 2021 at West Hollywood Park in Los Angeles. The evening will be generously sponsored Gilead Sciences, Inc.

Honorees include Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, an international nonprofit organization dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and the advocacy of AIDS-related public policy; and Sandra Thurman, Chief Strategy Officer, Office of the United States Global AIDS Coordinator and Heath Diplomacy and Director, Joseph W. Blount Center for Health and Human Rights, Rollins School of Public Health, Emory University. All three will be honored with the Elizabeth Taylor Commitment to End AIDS Award.

The gala will include a seated dinner for 350 guests, an exciting live auction in partnership with Christie's featuring unique works of art and luxury experiences with Lydia Fenet serving as auctioneer, a live performance, and dancing. Guests will also be given a first-time up-close look at exclusive items from The Elizabeth Taylor Archive including highlights from Elizabeth Taylor's personal life, film career, and humanitarian legacy. This year marks the 30th anniversary of The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.

Also sponsoring the event is American Airlines, ETAF's official airline.

Working to achieve Elizabeth Taylor's commitment to an AIDS-free world, The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation (ETAF) is rooted in our values of health equity and social justice. 2021 marks our 30th Anniversary, and we continue to deepen our impact by helping underserved people living with or affected by HIV and AIDS. Through our cornerstone advocacy initiative HIV Is Not A Crime, we are fighting to modernize HIV laws, so that people living with HIV can no longer be charged and branded as criminals because of their status. Along with support and sufficient resources for HIV education, prevention and treatment, we now have the necessary tools to stop the spread of HIV and to end AIDS. www.etaf.org

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Gilead is dedicated to transforming and simplifying care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. We also recognize that it takes more than medicine to address challenges patients and communities face in accessing the best possible care, and we know that passion for scientific discovery alone - and that Gilead alone - cannot solve these challenges. Gilead applies the same values of partnership, integrity, and dedication to our work tackling the social and structural challenges that patients, healthcare providers and other partners must overcome to identify and elevate the best possible solutions.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) is the holding company for American Airlines. Together with regional partners operating as American Eagle, American offers an average of nearly 6,700 flights per day to nearly 350 destinations in more than 50 countries. American is a founding member of the oneworld alliance, whose members and members-elect serve nearly 1,000 destinations with 14,250 daily flights to 150 countries. This year, American Airlines Group Inc. topped Fortune Magazine's list of best business turnarounds, and its stock joined the S&P 500 index. Connect with American on Twitter @AmericanAir and at Facebook.com/AmericanAirlines

American Airlines is the official airline of The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation.