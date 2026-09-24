Taylor Tomlinson Talks New Book and Dating App Fame on THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW
The stand-up comic opens up about mental health, humor, and life as a recognizable single person.
Taylor Tomlinson wants to change the way people talk about mental health, starting with the label itself. The comedian sat down with Drew Barrymore on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW to discuss her book, "Actually, Nevermind," and made the case for reframing how mental illness gets described in everyday conversation.
In the first clip, Tomlinson pitched a rebrand of sorts, floating the idea of calling mental illness "Interesting Brain Syndrome" instead. The suggestion came up as part of a broader conversation about her book, with Tomlinson using the reframe to argue for a lighter, less stigmatized way of discussing struggles that are often treated as purely clinical or heavy.
The second appearance took a turn toward Tomlinson's personal life, specifically her experience on dating apps. The comedian had to remind Barrymore that she is, in fact, recognizable on those platforms, a detail that caught the host off guard during their catch-up. The exchange gave Tomlinson room to talk through what it is like to navigate modern dating while carrying a public profile, adding a lighter counterpoint to the book discussion from the earlier segment.
Both appearances centered on "Actually, Nevermind," giving Tomlinson space to move between the book's themes and more casual updates on her life outside of work. The pairing of a serious topic like mental health framing with a lighter bit about dating app fame let the conversation cover ground without settling into a single tone for the full sit-down.
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