Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson on the Mom Story That Sparked BROTHERS
The two actors dig into a family claim that reshaped how they see their own friendship.
Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson sat down with Drew Barrymore on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW to discuss their new series BROTHERS, centering much of the conversation on a story involving McConaughey's mother that helped inspire the project. The pair walked Barrymore through how the family claim factored into the show's premise, giving the appearance a personal angle beyond a typical promotional stop.
The visit builds on a story Harrelson has been telling across multiple stops this fall. As previously reported by BroadwayWorld, Harrelson recounted on Jimmy Kimmel Live how he and McConaughey discovered they may actually be related, a claim tied to the same maternal conversation raised on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW. That appearance also touched on Harrelson's friendship with Harrison Ford and his podcast with Ted Danson, though the Barrymore sit-down kept its focus on McConaughey and Harrelson together and their work on BROTHERS.
Barrymore used the conversation to let both actors expand on how the family story shaped their approach to the series, giving viewers insight into the real-life root of the show's title. The pairing of McConaughey and Harrelson, longtime collaborators, gave the segment a rapport-driven tone as they traded details about the discovery.
Harrelson previously discussed BROTHERS and the same family story during a visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live, where he also detailed an Emmys bathroom run-in with Kimmel and McConaughey.
Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search?
Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...