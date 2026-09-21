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Drew Barrymore Puts a Best Friend on the Spot With a Live On-Air Phone Call

Sunny Anderson and Ross Mathews weigh in as the call unfolds live.

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Drew Barrymore turned to her phone mid-show and dialed up one of her best friends without warning, catching her guests and the friend on the other end of the line off guard. The moment played out on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW, with Barrymore steering the segment into unscripted territory by making the call live rather than pre-taping the exchange.

Sunny Anderson and Ross Mathews were on hand to react in real time as the call took shape, adding their own commentary as Barrymore worked through the surprise conversation with her friend. Their presence turned the segment into a group reaction moment rather than a one-on-one bit, with both offering input as events unfolded on air.

After the call wrapped, the three shifted to a separate challenge: attempting to fold a fitted sheet, a task inspired by a viral moment that originated in Edinburgh. The segment leaned into the difficulty of the household task, with Barrymore, Anderson and Mathews working through the folding attempt together on camera.

The pairing of the spontaneous phone call with the fitted sheet challenge gave the episode two distinct unscripted moments, one built around a personal surprise and the other around a lighthearted domestic skill test that had already circulated online before making its way onto the show.

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