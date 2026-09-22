Ella Beatty Talks Sarah Paulson Friendship and Mom Annette Bening on THE DREW BARRYMORE SHOW

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Ella Beatty opened up about her personal life and her role in 'Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story' during a two-part sit-down with Drew Barrymore on THE Drew Barrymore SHOW. Beatty touched on her friendship with Sarah Paulson, her mother Annette Bening, and the experience of taking on a horror project despite her own discomfort with the genre.

In the first clip, Beatty described the depth of her bond with Paulson, telling Barrymore that Paulson is "the one you call in a crisis." The conversation framed the friendship as one built on trust, with Beatty crediting Paulson as a steady presence beyond their professional overlap. That segment also touched on her work in 'Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story,' giving Beatty room to discuss the project alongside the more personal material.

The second appearance shifted toward family, with Beatty reacting to footage of her mother, Annette Bening, discussing parenting advice in her own past interview with Barrymore. Beatty weighed in on hearing her mother's perspective secondhand through the show, adding a layer of reaction that gave the segment a distinct angle from the first. That same clip also revisited 'Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story,' with Beatty admitting to a fear of horror movies and "scary things" even as she took on the role.

Taken together, the two segments let Beatty speak to both her chosen support system and her family ties while keeping her current project as a throughline. The pairing of Paulson's description as a crisis-call friend and Bening's parenting insight gave Barrymore's audience a fuller picture of the people closest to Beatty as she promotes her work in 'Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story.'

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