Taylor Swift Reveals Four New Songs Coming to THE LIFE OF A SHOWGIRL Encore

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Taylor Swift has announced an encore edition of her album The Life of a Showgirl, adding four new songs to the project, according to a report on TODAY. The announcement arrived alongside a teaser Swift posted for the music video for her song 'Patient Zero,' giving fans a first glimpse of visuals tied to the track.

The encore release expands on the original album with additional material, though specific titles for the four new songs were not detailed in the segment. Swift's decision to extend the project follows the pattern of major artists using surprise expansions to keep momentum going on recently released albums.

The encore edition of The Life of a Showgirl is set to arrive on Friday, giving fans new material just weeks after the album's initial release. The 'Patient Zero' video teaser suggests a fuller visual rollout is likely to follow the song's continued promotion.

TODAY's report frames the announcement as part of Swift's ongoing rollout for The Life of a Showgirl, highlighting both the new songs and the accompanying music video as key elements fans are anticipating this week.

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