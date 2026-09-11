Domhnall Gleeson Says His Role in THE PAPER Led to Taylor Swift's 'Opalite' Video

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Domhnall Gleeson sat down with Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon to explain how his part in The Paper ended up connecting him to Taylor Swift's 'Opalite' music video. Gleeson walked Fallon through the chain of events that led from the show to the pop star's project, giving viewers a behind-the-scenes look at how the casting came together.

During the same appearance, Gleeson also talked about his role in the film The Incomer, giving the segment a second project to cover beyond the Swift connection. He brought a comedic angle to part of the conversation as well, noting that his amusement park ride appearances tied to Harry Potter and Star Wars actually give him more lines than his roles in the movies themselves.

The mix of topics let Gleeson move between the Taylor Swift tie-in, The Incomer, and the theme park anecdote without the conversation settling on just one subject. Fallon used the ride comment to needle Gleeson good-naturedly about the disparity between his screen time in the films and his dialogue-heavy presence in the park attractions.

The full segment aired as part of THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING Jimmy Fallon's nightly lineup, with the episode also available to stream on Peacock.

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