Tarek El Moussa & Christina Anstead Return for New Episodes of FLIP OR FLOP

The series returns October 15th.

Always ready to renovate and flip any run-down house with potential, real estate experts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead will buy, rehab and sell more of SoCal's dilapidated properties in a new season of HGTV's hugely popular series Flip or Flop, premiering Thursday, Oct. 15, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The business partners, whose lives on and off camera generate big buzz among millions of social media followers, attracted more than 23 million viewers to the series last season. In the new episodes, they continue to navigate both the expected and surprising challenges of co-parenting their kids-Taylor, 9, and Brayden, 5-while running a successful business.

"Taylor and Brayden are the reason behind everything we do," said Tarek. "They are both happy and healthy and the flipping business is thriving."

"Tarek and I have a common goal to create beautiful houses for families," said Christina. "We work hard but our priority is spending quality time with our wonderful kids and raising them to appreciate the love of family."

In the season premiere, Tarek and Christina buy a small two-bedroom house in hopes of selling for a big price tag. To increase the value, they add fresh curb appeal with new paint and landscaping, build a large, bright kitchen, and install a stunning tile wall in the bathroom. Throughout the season, the pair races to snatch up desirable properties in LA's hot real estate market, takes on homes with challenging floorplans and overhauls what is possibly their grossest flip yet.

For fans who DON'T want to wait until Oct. 15 to see more of Tarek and Christina, there's more good news. The season two finale of Christina's solo series, Christina on the Coast, will air Thursday, Sept. 10, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. And, on Thursday, Sept. 17, at 9 p.m. ET/PT, Tarek will return in four new episodes of Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa as he mentors real estate novices who want to learn the secrets of a successful flip. A special one-hour episode featuring Tarek's fiancée, real estate agent Heather Rae Young, will air on Oct. 8 at 9 p.m.

Fans are invited to stay connected with Flip or Flop on HGTV's digital platforms. The new episodes will be available on HGTV GO the same day as the TV premieres-Thursdays beginning Oct. 15. Fans can visit www.HGTV.com/FliporFlop for exclusive videos, photos and more information about upcoming episodes and can interact via social media using #FliporFlop. Fans also can connect with Tarek and Christina on Instagram at @therealtarekelmoussa and @christinaanstead.

Both Tarek and Christina are in production for new seasons of their series that are slated to air in 2021.

