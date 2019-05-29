Tanna Frederick's Film TWO WAYS Home Gets World Premiere At Dances With Films 22

Tanna Frederick (Defrost, Hollywood Dreams) stars alongside Tom Bower (Die Hard, Waltons) in her first produced narrative feature film Two Ways Home. A film from the heart, raising awareness about mental health in cooperation with aligned charities including http://www.NAMI.org and http://www.BreakingTheChainsFoundation.org. Two Ways Home was directed by Ron Vignone, from an original screenplay by Richard Schinnow, independently produced and filmed in Iowa.



The 90-minute feature film Two Ways Home tackles a prevailing social issue of mental illness, wrapped in an edgy and ultimately heartwarming family drama. Tanna Frederick's character "Kathy" continues to push forward despite her sufferings. As a woman filmmaker and actress, Tanna Frederick hopes that "with women being so beautifully represented right now through films, this movie gently eases people to find their own bravery and courage to confront and grow, no matter what the issue is in their life." Tanna continues, "If this film helps to carve out a discussion, hope, and healing for those amazing individuals with adversity in their lives and keeps them elegantly skipping across their ponds, then I'm a lucky filmmaker."



This heartfelt film revolves around a young woman living with bipolar disorder who struggles to care for her cantankerous grandfather and his run-down farmhouse while trying to reconcile with her estranged 12-year-old daughter. Embraced by Mitzi Wright, National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI) Representative, "Two Ways Home makes a valuable contribution to the public understanding of mental health issues and to reduce stigma surrounding mental health."



During the movie making process and directing of this film, Director Ron Vignone held tight to the belief and importance of "taking the shame out of our conditions - whatever they may be, and however they manifest in our lives."



>From Director Fred Schepisi (Roxanne, Six Degrees of Separation), "Two Ways Home is an important, life-affirming film. -A must-see!"



Additional cast members include Joel West (Calvin Klein), Riley Behr (Chasing Gold), Kathy Douglas (Come Dine with me Canada), Kim Grimaldi (Burn), and Richard Maynard (Ticket Out), Elizabeth Bauman (Life Lessons), Shanda Lee Musson (Ghost Breakers) and Pat Frey (General Hospital).



Dances With Films 22 ticket link for Two Ways Home World Premiere June 15 at 7pm:

https://danceswithfilms.com/two-ways-home/





