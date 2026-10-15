Tanea 'Rebel' Brooks Joins I AM ALS Board Following Senate Passage of ACT for ALS

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I AM ALS, the largest patient-led ALS advocacy movement, announced that former AEW wrestler Tanea Brooks, known to wrestling fans around the world as 'Rebel,' has been named the very first Honorary Member of its Board of Directors.

The announcement follows final Congressional passage of the Accelerating Access to Critical Therapies for ALS Reauthorization Act of 2026 (ACT for ALS) on September 28, when the U.S. Senate approved the bill by unanimous consent just ahead of the law's September 30 expiration. Co-authored by I AM ALS co-founder Brian Wallach, ACT for ALS extends the programs created by the landmark law through fiscal year 2031, and now heads to the President's desk to be signed into law.

As an honorary Board member, Brooks will continue to elevate her story, lived experience, and platform to I AM ALS's mission and activate fans nationwide to take action on behalf of people living with ALS.

'Advocacy for ALS is a major priority in my battle,' said Tanea 'Rebel' Brooks, about her decision to take on this enhanced leadership role. 'And I plan to continue to fight the good fight with I AM ALS to find a cure and help others get access to treatment.'

In the months since her announcement, Brooks has transformed her platform into a powerful force for the I AM ALS community, turning moments that celebrate her career into opportunities to drive awareness, raise critical funds, and mobilize action. AEW released Rebel Heart-branded merchandise in her honor, including a shirt, bracelet, and Rebel Micro Brawler figure, and Upper Deck continued the effort with a limited edition 'Rebel' trading card, with all proceeds going to I AM ALS and Team Gleason. On September 9, AEW Rebel Heart Dynamite aired live on TBS and HBO Max from Akins Ford Arena in Athens, Georgia, honoring Brooks and raising funds for both organizations. As the September 30 deadline for ACT for ALS approached, Brooks personally rallied her fans to sign the I AM ALS petition urging Congress to reauthorize the legislation.

'Tanea turned a devastating moment into immediate action, calling us soon after her diagnosis to join the movement,' said Andrea Goodman, CEO of I AM ALS. 'She uses her platform, humor, vulnerability and unwavering honesty to make people pay attention, and take action. Welcoming 'Rebel' to our Board as Congress reauthorizes ACT for ALS is a powerful reflection of what she has helped us achieve and what this movement is built on: collective power and visibility of the very people living with the disease.'

Supporters can donate at iamals.org/rebel and follow I AM ALS on Facebook, TikTok, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, Threads, YouTube, and Bluesky.

About Tanea Brooks

Tanea 'Rebel' Brooks is a professional wrestler, model, actress, and performer from Owasso, Oklahoma. She began her entertainment career as a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader at 18, later relocating to Los Angeles to pursue acting, modeling, and dance. Brooks made her professional wrestling debut in 2014 and went on to compete in Impact Wrestling, Ohio Valley Wrestling, and All Elite Wrestling (AEW). She is best known to wrestling fans for her recurring role on AEW Dynamite, where her comedic character work as a loyal sidekick to Dr. Britt Baker became a fan favorite through physical expression and sharp comedic timing, almost entirely without dialogue. In November 2025, Brooks announced she had been diagnosed with primary pulmonary lymphoma. In May 2026, she publicly shared that she had also been diagnosed with ALS, and joined I AM ALS as an Ambassador. She now serves as an Honorary Member of the I AM ALS Board of Directors.

About I AM ALS

I AM ALS is the largest ALS advocacy movement led by patients, named by STAT News as the most successful patient advocacy campaign this century. I AM ALS has helped secure more than $1.6 billion in federal ALS funding and activated more than 300,000 advocacy actions. Its work focuses on three areas:

Advocating for federal policy change to drive research, support, and treatments for ALS.

Improving quality of life by providing volunteer and support opportunities to advocates and people living with ALS.

Mobilizing and empowering advocates to raise awareness about ALS and other neurodegenerative diseases, and increase visibility of the ALS experience.

Learn more and join the movement at www.iamals.org.

Photo Credit: Tanea 'Rebel' Brooks for I AM ALS

Photo Credit: Tanea “Rebel” Brooks for I AM ALS



Photo Credit: Tanea “Rebel” Brooks for I AM ALS

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