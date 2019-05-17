Tan France and Alexa Chung to Host NEXT IN FASHION

Netflix has announced that Tan France and Alexa Chung will host a new reality fashion Competition Series with special guest judges that include celeb stylist Elizabeth Stewart and Instagram's Fashion Guru Eva Chen.

Next In Fashion is a high-stakes competition series coming soon to Netflix featuring some of THE WORLD'S BEST and quietly innovative designers who compete for a chance to become the next big name in fashion. Hosted by fashion designer and TV personality Tan France (Queer Eye) and designer, model and global style icon Alexa Chung, Next in Fashion begins with eighteen designers who face challenges centering on a different trend or design style that has influenced the way the entire world dresses.

These talented contestants have worked for major brands and dressed A-list celebrities, and will now compete head-to-head to see who has the skill, originality and determination to win the grand prize: $250,000 and an opportunity to debut their collection with luxury fashion retailer Net-a-Porter.

Next in Fashion is created and produced by theoldschool and is Executive Produced by Robin Ashbrook and Yasmin Shackleton with co-Executive Producer Adam Cooper.





