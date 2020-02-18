Tamala Jones Joins REBEL on ABC

Deadline reports that Tamala Jones will star on "Rebel," ABC's upcoming drama based on the life of Erin Brockovich.

Katey Sagal also stars on the series.

Rebel centers on Annie "Rebel" Bello (Sagal), a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. A funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves.

Jones plays Lana, Rebel's (Sagal) former sister-in-law, Cassidy's doting aunt - and Benji's (James Lesure) sister - Lana does not suffer fools gladly. Aware that Ziggie is in a bad place, and inclined to help her niece over the rough patches, Lana is a recovering addict herself - and though she's employed by Rebel as her investigator, she occasionally turns her well-honed sense of scrutiny in Rebel's direction.

Jones is known for her role on "Castle." She also recurred on "LA's Finest" and "SEAL Team."

Read the original story on Deadline.





