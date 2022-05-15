Take a Sneak Peek at This Week's TAMRON HALL Guests

Tamron Hall's self-titled talk show has released the guests that will appear on the show in the coming week. Below is the programming for May 16, 2022. Please note: Lineup is subject to change.

Monday, May 16: Bravo's "Love Match Atlanta" stars Kelli Fisher and Tana Gilmore share secrets on how to go the extra mile for a LOVE CONNECTION and a special love surprise from one of their clients. Plus, Fran Drescher celebrates the new book "N is for The Nanny" and discusses her new role as a union president. Also, meet the Chicago family whose conjoined twins survived a lifesaving separation surgery.

Tuesday, May 17: A "Legendary" hour with judges Jameela Jamil, Leiomy Maldonado, Law Roach, and host Dashaun Wesley from the hit HBO Max series. Also, meet the man known as the "voice of the ballroom scene" and a special ballroom performance.

Wednesday, May 18: How to boss up and live the life you want with "Selling Sunset" star Christine Quinn who speaks candidly about starting her own company and writing her first book. Plus, actress Roselyn Sánchez on the "Fantasy Island" reboot and her journey to becoming a mom. And Luvvie Ajayi, podcast host and two-time NY Times bestselling author, joins the Tam Fam.

Thursday, May 19: Bethenny Frankel on her new book, "Business is Personal." Plus, bestselling author and professor D. Watkins on his upcoming memoir, "Black Boy Smile."

Friday, May 20: No pressure cooking! Actress Zooey Deschanel, New York Times food writer Eric Kim, and beloved chef and restaurateur Tim Love teach the Tam Fam some of their favorite PRESSURE COOKER recipes.

"Tamron Hall" is produced by ABC News and is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution. The show is executive produced by Hall and Quiana Burns. The show broadcasts from New York City and features a dynamic mix of live and taped shows.