Taika WaititiÂ to Direct Chris Hemsworth in THOR 4

Taika Waititi will return to direct the fourth installment of Thor for Marvel, according to Deadline.

Waititi will also write the film, which will star Chris Hemsworth. Waititi directed the widely popular Thor: Ragnarok, which was the third film in the Thor series.

Waititi was working on the feature film, Akira, a movie that was on a fast track at Warner Bros, but has been shelved. The project had been on the rocks for weeks, with word in town that it is a difficult film to cast ethnically at its high budget, in this moment of political correctness.

He has also signed on to create a version of the classic comic Flash Gordon as an animated film. He'll make Thor first with Hemsworth, who will most likely also be in the next Guardians of the Galaxy, based on the ending of Avengers: Endgame.

Read the original article on Deadline.





