TURNER & HOOCH on Disney Plus Sets Leading Cast

The upcoming Disney Plus series adaptation of "Turner & Hooch" has set its leading cast.

Anthony Ruvivar, Brandon Jay MacLaren, Jeremy Maguire, and Becca Tobin will star in the dog-buddy-cop comedy.

Josh Peck, Lyndsy Fonseca, Carra Patterson and Vanessa Lengies were previously announced as cast members.

The hourlong series centers on Scott Turner (Peck), who now is a U.S. marshal - versus the police detective played by Tom Hanks in the movie. When the ambitious, buttoned-up marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the pet he didn't want may be the partner he needs.

Ruivivar will play US Marshall Chief James Clark, Scott Turner's boss. Chief Clark respects Scott, but is very uncomfortable around Scott's new dog, the slobbery Hooch, who is actually quite fond of the Chief. However, when Hooch helps solve a case, Chief Clark has a change of heart and bends the rules to allow him to receive K-9 training.

McLaren will portray Xavier Watkins, a marine-turned US Marshal. He's cool and enigmatic and a bit quirky. As one of the most experienced deputies in the office, he has a lot to teach younger deputies like Scott Turner. Although he's more of a cat lover, he finds a kindred spirit in Scott's sidekick, Hooch.

Maguire will play Matthew, Scott Turner's nephew. He's a dog lover who is thrilled to drop off the huge, slobbery Hooch with his Uncle Scott after Scott's late father leaves Hooch to him.

Tobin will recur as Brooke, a federal prosecutor and Scott Turner's ex-girlfriend. She comes from a wealthy family of powerful lawyers but downplays her wealth and status. She represents everything Scott thinks he wants out of life-she even likes his slobbering K-9 sidekick, even if Hooch occasionally chews on her legal briefs.

